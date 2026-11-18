The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted a simulated civil unrest response exercise at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City to test its readiness to assist civilian authorities in maintaining public safety and protecting critical infrastructure.

The Civil Unrest Field Training Exercise was held on 17 November at the Camp Aguinaldo Parade Grounds as part of the AFP Joint Exercise (AJEX) DAGITPA 10-2026, dubbed "Defense of the Capital."

The activity aimed to strengthen the military's ability to coordinate with civilian agencies during public disturbances and other security emergencies.

According to the AFP, the exercise involved the activation of joint command-and-control mechanisms, simulated interagency coordination, intelligence integration and demonstrations of assigned support operations.

Participating units also underwent personnel and equipment accountability procedures to assess their operational readiness.

The training concluded with an evaluation to identify lessons, assess performance and recommend improvements in future joint operations.

The simulated scenario emphasized coordination between military and civilian authorities in protecting essential facilities, maintaining public safety and ensuring the continuity of government operations during periods of civil unrest.

The AFP said the exercise was designed to strengthen interoperability among military units and improve their ability to provide timely and coordinated assistance to civilian agencies.