Former congressman Robert Ace Barbers during a press conference at the House of Representatives on Friday, 17 July.

House impeachment spokesperson and adviser Robert Ace Barbers on Thursday accused the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte of using allegations involving threats against her former household staff to divert public attention from the unexplained wealth allegations raised in her impeachment case.

The former congressman described the controversy as a possible “smokescreen,” although he acknowledged that the claims involving the former employees must be verified by authorities.

“The diversions I’m pointing out are those discussions that are unrelated to our case on unexplained wealth...and other issues that they raised, not answering the allegations of the prosecution,” Barbers said during a press conference.

“It seems like there’s a smokescreen so that the [public] won’t see the real issue, there is a smokescreen,” he added.

The controversy emerged after Duterte's spokesperson, lawyer Paolo Panelo, disclosed in a social media post early on 17 November that the Vice President's camp had received a message seeking assistance from a former household employee.

According to Panelo, the message indicated that the individual had allegedly been taken into custody by people attempting to force the person to sign a document.

Panelo claimed the incident was part of an effort by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to pressure individuals into making false accusations against Duterte.

“We hope to bring this to the attention of the public, the media, and individuals and institutions concerned over the unremitting efforts of our government to harass, threaten, and coerce individuals into becoming false witnesses in support of trumped-up charges against VP Sara Duterte,” Panelo wrote.

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Former staff members assisted

In an update Thursday, Panelo said Duterte's legal team had secured the release of two former household employees with police assistance.

He explained that the individuals had been recruited by a private person to work at a resort in Boracay and were subsequently transported to Manila for employment training.

According to Panelo, their employers later informed them of alleged threats against their lives, which they were told could be stopped if they signed affidavits containing false allegations against the Vice President.

Panelo clarified that the two individuals were not physically detained against their will but had been afraid to leave their employers because of the alleged threats.

“[On 17 November], the Vice President’s legal team, with police assistance, fetched them and brought them to a police station where they executed affidavits and filed a police blotter. For now, the apparent plan to use these individuals for false testimony against the Vice President has been foiled,” he stated.

Chua seeks testimony

House public prosecutor Rep. Joel Chua urged Duterte's camp to present the two former employees publicly and allow them to identify the individuals allegedly responsible for the threats.

“If it is true, it would be better if they faced the public. And probably that person can provide a testimony and point out who was threatening them. If it is true, we would not tolerate it, if this scenario was actually true,” Chua said.

Barbers, meanwhile, called on law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the former employees, saying no individual should be subjected to threats or coercion.

The allegations of intimidation and attempts to secure false testimony have not been independently established.