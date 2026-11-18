Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto has opened up about his heart condition, saying work-related stress, diabetes and pressure from social media contributed to his health problems despite maintaining an active lifestyle.

Nieto said he does not smoke, drink alcohol or regularly stay up late. He also plays basketball but acknowledged that a family history of diabetes and difficulties managing his blood sugar contributed to clogged arteries.

The mayor compared his situation with that of his parents, who also have diabetes but have reached the ages of 88 and 84.

He recalled that life was less demanding during their younger years, when work typically ended at 5 p.m. and people had more time to rest.

Nieto estimated that about half of the stress affecting his diabetes came from his responsibilities as mayor, particularly the pressure of responding to public concerns raised on social media.

He said residents frequently turn to online platforms in the afternoon and evening to air complaints, extending the demands of public service beyond regular working hours.

The local chief executive also expressed concern over the effects of excessive and irresponsible social media use on mental health, particularly among young people.

Nieto noted that bullying previously occurred mainly in schools, allowing students some respite when they returned home.

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Today, he said, online harassment can continue around the clock, exposing individuals to public criticism from large audiences, including anonymous accounts.

The mayor warned that persistent online attacks could contribute to severe emotional distress and depression.

He called for stricter legislation regulating social media platforms to protect users from harassment and its potential psychological effects.

Nieto underwent three heart procedures this year, including quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery in late September.