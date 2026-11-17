Scenes of a chaotic dispersal and nine arrests unfold as progressive groups under the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan attempt to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center before being violently dispersed by the Philippine National Police in Manila on 15 November. Before the march, BAYAN protesters reported harassment after fart bombs, alleged feces and urine were found at Liwasang Bonifacio, which they suspected was a deliberate attempt to “sabotage” their protest. Protesters were also doused with foul-smelling water during the dispersal along Taft Avenue. The protest was part of a series of demonstrations opposing US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines for the ongoing ASEAN Summit.

The National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL) is considering filing criminal complaints against police officers over alleged violence and violations of protesters' rights during demonstrations held alongside the 49th ASEAN Summit.

NUPL president Atty. Ephraim Ray Cortez said the group was weighing charges involving violations of detainees' rights, interference with the right to peaceful assembly, physical injuries and possible torture.

"Ang iniisip namin sa pagkaso ay violation ng RA 7438, yung rights of arrested persons and persons under detention. Violation din ng BP 880, interference pag false rally, of course physical injuries and possibly torture," he said.

Among the incidents under review was the alleged assault on a protester who was kicked while lying on the ground, lost consciousness and was left at the Manila Police District headquarters for several hours before being brought to the Philippine General Hospital.

The NUPL was also looking into the alleged delay in allowing lawyers to confer with protesters arrested in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, on 15 November.

Cortez said the group counted 216 arrested protesters, including 19 minors who were brought to a Bahay Pag-asa facility. The others were taken to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

NUPL lawyers arrived at the facility at 5:30 a.m. on Monday but were allowed inside only at around 10 a.m. They waited several more hours before being permitted to speak with their clients.

"Ang pangangailangan ng abogado ay the first few hours that he is under detention," Cortez said, stressing that lawyers and families should be given immediate access to detainees.

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Cortez also disputed the Philippine National Police's (PNP) claim that officers exercised maximum tolerance during the protests, saying police had interfered with the right to peaceful assembly by blocking protesters' march toward the summit venues.

"Ang maximum tolerance ay pag-a-allow sa pag-exercise ng right to peaceful assembly without any interference," he said.

"Yung act of blocking, hindi yan maximum tolerance," he added.

He said allegations that demonstrations had been infiltrated by other groups were not sufficient grounds for dispersal, which must be justified by a clear and present danger.

The PNP reported 220 arrests, 21 people rescued and 15 police personnel injured during protest-related incidents. Police maintained that officers exercised maximum tolerance.

Cortez, however, said confrontations typically erupted after police moved to break up demonstrations.

"Hindi ang mga rallyista sumusugod upang buwagin ang barikada ng polis," he said.