Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp on Tuesday accused the Marcos administration of pursuing a “relentless campaign” to intimidate and coerce individuals into becoming witnesses against her, citing a former household staff member’s reported plea for rescue after allegedly being held against their will in Manila.

Duterte spokesperson Paolo Panelo said the Vice President received a message at around 11:19 p.m. on Monday, 16 November, from what appeared to be the account of the former staff member.

“We are deeply concerned that this incident may be part of what we believe to be a relentless campaign by the Marcos administration, utilizing state institutions like the NBI, against the Vice President,” he said.

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The sender reportedly pleaded for help, claiming to be under the custody or control of unidentified individuals who had threatened their life.

“The former staff member further narrated that they were being forced to sign a document, which they had refused to execute,” Panelo said.

He said the former staff member’s whereabouts remained unknown and their safety and well-being had yet to be independently verified.

Panelo linked the reported incident to former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas, who earlier accused National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel of attempting to bring them to Manila under the pretext of providing protection against an alleged threat to their life.

Tupas said NBI personnel went to their family’s residence in North Cotabato on 29 September and offered security assistance, which they declined.

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Tupas maintained that the bureau was pressuring them to testify against Duterte in connection with allegations by former police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. that they received money intended for the Vice President.

The NBI disputed Tupas’ account and recommended the filing of complaints against them for alleged obstruction of justice, cyberlibel and publication of false news. Tupas denied the accusations and maintained that they were being harassed and intimidated.