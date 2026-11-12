Sara defense drops QC prosecutor after prosecution stipulation
Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team on Thursday dropped Quezon City prosecutor Vimar Barcellano from its witness list after the House prosecution panel agreed to stipulate to the existence and origin of public documents he was supposed to authenticate.
Defense lead counsel Sheila Sison said Barcellano's testimony was no longer necessary as he was only expected to identify certified true copies of records from the Quezon City Office of the City Prosecutor.
“It's really just identification, Your Honor. Nothing on the substance of the document,” the defense told the Senate impeachment court.
House prosecution counsel Virgil Ligutan agreed to the stipulation, saying the documents were public records whose existence could be judicially recognized.
“These are public documents. Judicial notice that they do exist. So there's no need for that, Your Honor,” Ligutan said.
Presiding Officer Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero approved the arrangement, allowing the documents to be presented for marking, with the prosecution retaining the right to comment on their formal offer as evidence.
The court granted the defense's request to dispense with Barcellano's testimony.
The 43rd day of the impeachment trial adjourned Thursday, with proceedings set to resume on 19 November.