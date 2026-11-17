Four people were arrested in Taguig City after police recovered firearms, suspected illegal drugs and three motorcycles believed to be connected to a robbery in Barangay Rizal that cost a woman about P500,000 in jewelry.

The Southern Police District (SPD) said the arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Polintan Compound in Barangay Sta. Ana, where police tracked down individuals and vehicles identified through closed-circuit television footage and intelligence gathering.

The robbery occurred at around 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 14 in front of a motorcycle shop along Begonia Street in Barangay Rizal. The victim, identified only as "Marie," 51, was allegedly robbed of jewelry worth approximately P500,000 by three armed men riding two motorcycles.

Police identified the arrested individuals as aliases Xian, 23; Jose, 35; Mac, 39; and Sharleen, 28.

During the operation, police spotted a motorcycle matching one of the vehicles reportedly used in the robbery. When officers approached to verify the vehicle, an unidentified man fled into a narrow alley along Polintan Street and allegedly fired at the pursuing personnel, prompting them to return fire.

The armed suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound, managed to escape by climbing onto the roof of an abandoned house and moving toward an adjacent residence.

Personnel from Police Sub-Stations 4 and 10 later joined the operation, leading to the arrest of the four individuals.

Police recovered a Daewoo 9mm firearm, a replica gun, suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as three motorcycles, including a black Honda Click and a Euro Samurai believed to have been used in the robbery.