HON. Edwin M. Mercado, Secretary of the Department of Health of the Philippines

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Edwin Mercado on Wednesday, 18 November, called on nations to embrace a “global bayanihan” to protect children from violence and ensure their safety and well-being.

Speaking at the opening of the 2nd Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children (GMC-EVAC) in Manila, Mercado emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing violence against children.

“In the Philippines, we have deeply rooted cultural tradition called bayanihan, the spirit of communal unity where a whole village comes together to lift a neighbor’s house and move it to safer grounds,” he said.

“Today we need global bayanihan to move our children to safety while keep our home intact where they can be assured of care, justice, and community support,” Mercado declared.

Citing global estimates, Mercado said approximately 1.6 billion children experience physical and psychological violence each year.

He also pointed to the Philippines' 2015 National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children, which found that 80 percent of young people aged 13 to 24 had experienced violence during their lifetime.

According to Mercado, much of this violence occurs in places where children should feel safest, including their homes, schools and communities, as well as increasingly in digital spaces.

The health secretary warned that emerging global challenges, including technology-facilitated abuse, climate change and humanitarian crises, continue to expose children to new risks.

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“In this complex landscape, our unity is our greatest strength,” he said.

“Violence against children is a crisis in public health, of society and of fundamental human dignity, one that demands a whole of government, whole-of-nation, and, more than ever, and whole-of-world approach,” he stressed.

Mercado recalled the first GMC-EVAC in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2024, which brought together representatives from 109 countries and resulted in 120 commitments to strengthen child protection efforts.

The conference also reinforced the international goal of ending violence against children by 2030.

“That summit was a powerful reminder of the vital importance of international collaboration and intersectional action,” Mercado said.

He stressed that protecting children must remain a shared responsibility among governments, institutions and communities.

“Protecting the young is not just another item on a policy agenda but a sacred debt we owe to our future generation,” he said.