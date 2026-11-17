The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has foiled an alleged mass shooting plot involving three 16-year-old students in Batac, Ilocos Norte, following a tip from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the three minors, who attend the same school and live in the same neighborhood, had allegedly planned to carry out the attack in December.

“We are in custody of the minors and there is an intervention being done already by DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development),” Matibag said.

“So we're able to successfully foil the attempt to do the mass shooting,” he added.

According to Matibag, the alleged plot was uncovered after the FBI alerted Philippine authorities to an online group conversation involving the three students.

The NBI subsequently deployed a task force to investigate the information and prevent the suspected attack.

“So immediately we deploy iyung task force natin,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief said the minors began discussing the alleged plan in November, with the attack supposedly scheduled for the following month.

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“Nag-start yung conversation nitong November. So tapos ang plano execution is December,” he said.

(The conversations began in November, and the attack was planned for December.)

Matibag said investigators had yet to determine the intended location of the shooting.

He also disclosed that one of the minors claimed to have experienced bullying, although authorities have not established whether this was connected to the alleged plot.