National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag has urged the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte to formally report the alleged disappearance of her former household staff member to law enforcement authorities for proper investigation.

Matibag made the appeal following social media posts from Duterte's camp claiming that the former employee was being held by unidentified individuals and forced to sign a document against their will.

“If there's really something happening, siguro ‘yung best practice mo diyan, ‘yung gold standard mo to do that, lalo na ikaw ay concerned o nasa posisyon ka, is to go to a law enforcement so that it will be investigated properly,” Matibag said.

(If something is happening, the best practice, especially if you are concerned or hold a position of authority, is to report it to law enforcement for proper investigation.)

Otherwise, Matibag said, “chismis lang ‘yan.”

(Otherwise, it is just a rumor.)

The NBI chief said the bureau had not received any formal report concerning the alleged incident.

According to social media posts from Duterte's camp, the vice president received a message late Monday, 16 November, purportedly from the account of her former household employee.

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“The message contained a desperate plea for help and rescue in Manila. The sender claimed to be in the custody or under the control of certain individuals who allegedly told them about their threat to their life. The former staff member further narrated that they were being forced to sign a document, which they had refused to execute,” the posts stated.