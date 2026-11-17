Bishop Socrates Mesiona of the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa has called for a review of the country's mining laws and policies, questioning whether they adequately protect local communities and the environment.

In his latest pastoral letter, Mesiona raised concerns over the interests shaping mining regulations and the government's commitment to environmental protection.

“Sino ang humubog sa mga batas at patakarang ito, at kaninong kapakanan ang higit nilang isinasaalang-alang?” the prelate asked.

(Who shaped these laws and policies, and whose interests do they primarily serve?)

“Marami rin ang nagtatanong kung tunay ngang nabibigyang-halaga ng mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan ang kapakanan ng mga lokal na komunidad at ang pangangalaga sa kalikasan,” he added.

(Many are also questioning whether government agencies genuinely prioritize the welfare of local communities and environmental protection.)

Mesiona issued the appeal a year after the Palawan provincial government approved an ordinance imposing a moratorium on mining activities in the province.

“Isa itong matapang at kapuri-puring hakbang na nagpamalas ng matatag na paninindigan para sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan at likas-yaman ng Palawan,” he said.

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(This is a courageous and commendable step that demonstrated a firm commitment to protecting Palawan's environment and natural resources.)

Despite the measure, the bishop said mining remains a serious concern, particularly in southern Palawan, where operations have altered mountain landscapes and contributed to deforestation.

“Nakikita na ang mga epekto nito, lalo na sa katimugang bahagi ng lalawigan, kung saan nababago ang anyo ng mga kabundukan at patuloy ang pagputol ng mga puno,” he lamented.

(The effects are already visible, particularly in the southern part of the province, where mountains are being altered and trees continue to be cut down.)

“Ang mga kagubatang dapat sana’y pinangangalagaan ay unti-unting nawawalan ng kanilang likas na takip,” he added.

(Forests that should be protected are gradually losing their natural cover.)

Mesiona also questioned the transparency of mineral extraction and sales, expressing concern that the public lacks sufficient information about the full composition of mineral deposits and whether other valuable minerals are being extracted.

He stressed that the Church does not oppose economic development but believes progress should not come at the expense of communities and the environment.

“Hindi tayo laban sa kaunlaran,” Mesiona said.

(We are not against development.)

“Ngunit ang tunay na kaunlaran ay dapat nakabatay sa taimtim na pagmamalasakit sa tao at paggalang sa sangnilikha,” he added.