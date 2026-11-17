Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David on Tuesday, November 17, has called for transparency on the proposed establishment of a Pax Silica facility in the Philippines.

“The controversy surrounding Pax Silica, the US-led initiative on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and critical minerals, raises important ethical questions that deserve serious public discussion,” he stated.

Because of this, the Cardinal stressed that “people have every right to demand transparency about the agreements being entered into by our government, especially because of their possible implications for Indigenous peoples and their ancestral domains, the environment, our natural resources, and our national sovereignty.”

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“There are also legitimate concerns about the geopolitical implications of such agreements, especially at a time of growing tensions between the United States and China,” he cited.

“We certainly do not want our country to become a mere pawn in the rivalry of powerful nations,” David pointed out.

With this, the Cardinal reminded authorities not to stifle protests being held during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“To question a government policy is not necessarily to oppose development. To demand transparency is not to be anti-government. And to protest peacefully is not to be an enemy of the state,” he stated.

“In fact, responsible citizenship requires vigilance, especially when decisions being made today may have far-reaching consequences for future generations,” added the prelate.

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David assured that the Church is not opposed to artificial intelligence or digital technology which can be “great blessings to humanity.”

“The Church reminds us that genuine progress must be measured not merely by investments, technological achievements, or economic growth, but by the extent to which these contribute to human dignity, social justice, peace, and the care of our common home,” he explained.