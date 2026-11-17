Malacañang on Tuesday vehemently denied Vice President Sara Duterte's allegations that members of her staff were threatened into testifying against her, purportedly by individuals from the camp of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as part of a “relentless campaign” against her.

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said Marcos had no time for such activities, particularly as he was attending various meetings of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Manila.

“Buhos ang oras ng Pangulo sa pagtatrabaho para sa ikakaunlad ng bansa at sa pagpapatibay ng magandang ugnayan sa mga member states ng ASEAN at mga dialogue partners. Pagpapaayos ng ekonomiya, solusyon sa usaping enerhiya, teknolohiya, agrikultura, at edukasyon ang tinututukan ng ating Pangulo,” Castro said in a Viber message.

According to Duterte's legal counsel, Salvador Panelo, the vice president received a message on 16 November from a former household staff member asking for rescue in Manila.

Panelo further claimed that unidentified individuals were holding some of Duterte's staff and had threatened their lives while pressuring them to sign a document, which they refused to do.

Castro rejected the allegations, saying it was not the President's way to manufacture intrigue or plant evidence.

“Hindi po gawain sa panahon ngayon ang gumawa ng intriga at magplanta ng ebidensya kung saan sanay at hasa ang Duterte Administration at ito naman ay inamin noon pa ni dating Pangulong Duterte sa harapan ng media,” she said.

Castro said the government supports a deeper investigation into the matter.