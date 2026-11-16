First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos said the Philippine government is ensuring its full cooperation in the fight against technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and abuse (TF-CSEA), which represents a growing global threat, with over 300 million children affected worldwide.

Consolidated data from international nonprofit organization INHOPE in 2026, the 2025 CyberTipline Report and the Population Data Portal from 2023 to 2025 showed that the Philippines topped ASEAN in the overall prevalence of TF-CSEA at 20.2 percent, followed by Cambodia (11.4 percent), Thailand (9.2 percent), Malaysia (4.0 percent), Indonesia (2.2 percent) and Vietnam (0.7 percent).

On the other hand, the country also topped the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) rate in ASEAN per 10,000 population in 2025, with the Philippines posting a 91.59 percent CSAM rate, followed by Vietnam (78.22 percent) and Malaysia (59.52 percent).

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With this, Mrs. Marcos said that, as a mother, she often thinks about how different childhood is today.

“Our children now are growing up in a world where technology is a part of everything they do. How they learn, how they play, make friends, and how they discover new things,” she said.

“And while technology opens so many wonderful doors, it also brings dangers to many of us who have never had to face this growing up. I remember my time, we would just play patintero and we're happy. Now, there's game, Robotech, and I do not know what else they have,” she said during Fostering the Future Together, an initiative of First Lady Melania Trump at the Hilton Hotel in Pasay City.

“So, cyberbullying, online exploitation, harmful content, and people who take advantage of children's innocence are very real concerns,” Araneta Marcos added.

She said that in the Philippines, the government has been working to strengthen online safeguards through proposed legislation such as the Smart Kids Act and the Safe Kids Act.

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“Hopefully, that will be passed into law soon,” the First Lady said.

“At the end of the day, I believe that every parent wants the same thing. We want our children to be curious, confident, and free to dream. We want them to embrace the future without being afraid of it. And most importantly, we want our children to know that whatever challenges come their way, there will always be somebody looking out for them,” she added.

For her part, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said Fostering the Future Together exists to give every child those same advantages.

“Nearly 60 nations have already joined my coalition and are actively advancing this mission.