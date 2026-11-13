BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos at the launch of Oplan 5K at CIW recently.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has launched a rehabilitation program aimed at expanding legal assistance, livelihood opportunities and reintegration support for women deprived of liberty.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. introduced OPLAN 5K during First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos' visit to the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday.

The initiative focuses on five areas: Kulay, Kalinga, Katarungan, Kalayaan and Kabuhayan, or color, care, justice, freedom and livelihood.

“Today, we are putting into action OPLAN ‘5K’—Kulay, Kalinga, Katarungan, Kalayaan at Kabuhayan [Color, Care, Justice, Freedom, and Livelihood],” Catapang said.

He said the program was inspired by the First Lady's 20 October visit to the New Bilibid Prison, where she supported activities involving art, medical services, legal assistance and the release of qualified inmates.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also visited the prison on 28 October.

Under the program, women persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) will receive free legal assistance through the Department of Justice Action Center, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and volunteer lawyers.

The assistance aims to help inmates address pending cases and other legal concerns.

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The program also incorporates BuCor's same-day LAYA initiative, which facilitates the release of qualified inmates who have completed all legal requirements.

For livelihood development, participants will undergo training in urban farming, hydroponics and other skills intended to improve their employment prospects after release.

Catapang said BuCor was also working with Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Karl Miranda on Ex Preso, a program providing livelihood assistance and reintegration support to former inmates.

“Our 5K Program reflects the spirit of Bagong BuCor sa Bagong Pilipinas—a correctional system that not only focuses on security and discipline but also on rehabilitation, compassion, and providing hope,” Catapang said.

He urged the women inmates to take advantage of opportunities to rebuild their lives.

“Your past is not the end of your dreams. Every day, you have the opportunity to change, rise, and succeed,” he said.