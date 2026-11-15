The large amount allocated to the Philippines’ hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit this November was intended to boost the international standing of the country at a time when international relations was key for nation-building, a lawmaker said.

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong on Sunday defended the P22.9 billion budget earmarked for the ASEAN Summit, asserting that it was the obligation and the commitment of the country to building a strong community of nations within the region.

“It’s part of our obligation to build a strong community of nations, especially with out neighboring countries, where we have a very strong bilateral-economic trade. We need to maintain this kind of cooperation,” Adiong said in a radio interview.

“I think is part of an investment for the country to boost its international standing, in relation to our being part of a strong ASEAN corridor,” he added.

The lawmaker further stated that another matter that had to be considered when it comes to the budget was the fact that the individuals that would be visiting the country were leaders of foreign states, noting that no compromise could be made particularly when it comes to their security.

Adiong said that the Summit was not only intended to exchange ideas between countries, it was also an opportunity to cooperate into building a stronger democracy for each participating nation.

He stated that a topic that could be addressed in the coming days were the issues on cybersecurity, a matter that did not only affect the Philippines, but every country around the world.

“This is a major point of discussion, not only in the continuation of our ongoing cooperation, diplomatic ties, but there are emerging concerns that the Philippines should not be isolated. We need a partnership with other neighboring countries in the ASEAN,” he said.

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Further defending the massive budget, Adiong said that hospitality factored into the funding of such a major event, maintaining that the country was not only out to make the visit of state leaders comfortable but memorable as well.

What was important for him was to ensure that the budget was properly audited and that all projects and programs that were meant to be funded were implemented.

“What we’re doing for this ASEAN is a long standing tradition. This has been a long-standing cooperation in our country...we can’t host this event then we compromise on the security of our visitors,” he expressed.

The lawmaker’s sentiments came amid renewed concerns when it comes to the massive budget that was allocated for the Philippines’s hosting of the international gathering of leaders which dwarfed the funds used in the previous chairmanship of the country.

During the time of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and former President Rodrigo Duterte, the government earmarked P1 billion and P3.79 billion, respectively, for the hosting duties of ASEAN.

Critics argued that the funds could have been better utilized elsewhere, particularly as the country has attempted to thread through issues such as the oil crisis and the rising inflation rate.

Malcañang, for its part, said that it was prepared for the audit of the allocated budget and that it was prepared to report where the funds were appropriated throughout the ASEAN Summit.

The ASEAN festivities are set to take place between 14 to 18 November with world leaders arriving on separate schedules throughout the event.