Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday ordered an intensified manhunt for two gunmen who killed a regional trial court judge in Zamboanga City.

Nartatez condemned the killing of Basilan Regional Trial Court Presiding Judge Joseph Wee Sit, who was shot dead along Tumaga-Putik Road in Barangay Tumaga on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

“An attack on any member of the judiciary is an assault on the very institution that upholds justice and the rule of law. We will leave no stone unturned in pursuing those responsible. We will exhaust all available resources to ensure their arrest and hold them accountable for this senseless crime,” Nartatez said.

Initial police investigation showed that two unidentified gunmen riding a white motorcycle approached Sit's vehicle and opened fire before fleeing toward Tumaga Bypass Road.

Police have activated a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to lead the investigation and coordinate efforts to identify and arrest the suspects.

Nartatez directed police units to intensify intelligence gathering and pursuit operations to track down those responsible.

The PNP chief also stressed the importance of protecting members of the judiciary, saying judges and court personnel must be able to perform their duties without threats or intimidation.

“We acknowledge the important role of the judiciary as an independent branch of government tasked with safeguarding the country's fundamental rights and promoting justice,” he said.

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Nartatez said the PNP would coordinate with judicial authorities to review existing security measures and identify additional safeguards for judges and court personnel.

“Rest assured that we will protect the safety and security of the members of the court to enable them to promulgate decisions without any fear,” he added.

The PNP said the intensified investigation was in line with the administration's directive to strengthen public safety and uphold the rule of law.