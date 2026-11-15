Alleged illegal solicitor nabbed at NAIA for unjust vexation
An alleged illegal solicitor was apprehended for unjust vexation following repeated solicitation and harassment of passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on 13 November.
While conducting a routine patrol at Bay 1, Open Parking Arrival Area, a duty patrol officer observed the individual persistently approaching and following passengers, causing apparent irritation and discomfort. Despite being warned and instructed to stop and leave the premises, he continued soliciting.
The NAIA Police Station 3 personnel brought the individual to the station for investigation and verification.
Records revealed that he had previously been apprehended for illegal solicitation and issued a city ordinance violation report on 27 October. Police subsequently arrested him, informed him of the offense, and apprised him of his constitutional rights.
The arrested individual remains in the custody of NAIA Police Station 3 pending inquest proceedings.
PNP AVSEGROUP Director Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome, Jr. emphasized that his office will remain vigilant in protecting passengers from harassment and unlawful activities, ensuring a safe, orderly, and passenger-friendly airport environment.