Renewable energy projects accounted for nearly 79% of the Board of Investments’ (BOI) approved investments in the first nine months of 2026, reaching P745.10 billion and prompting the Department of Energy (DOE) to push for faster project development.

The figure represented the bulk of the BOI’s P942.90 billion in approved investments from January to September, according to data released by the Department of Finance.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the strong investment approvals reflected growing opportunities in the country’s clean energy sector, while stressing the need to address delays that could prevent projects from becoming operational.

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“Our priority is to sustain this momentum through clear policies, regulatory certainty, and timely action on barriers that could delay project development,” Garin said.

The DOE has awarded 20.7 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity through its Green Energy Auction Program, with another 25 GW targeted for auction through 2035, including the country's first offshore wind auction round.

The investments support the Philippines’ targets of sourcing at least 35% of its power generation from renewable energy by 2030, 50% by 2040 and more than 50% by 2050.