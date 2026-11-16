ERIA to submit ASEAN oil stockpiling proposal Monday

The Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) is set to submit a proposal on regional oil stockpiling Monday as Southeast Asian countries seek to strengthen energy security amid global uncertainties.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the Philippines led discussions on the initiative, which aims to help ASEAN member states manage oil supply disruptions, stabilize prices and reduce risks to businesses and consumers.

Roque said five countries — Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates — have agreed or expressed interest in storing oil reserves in ASEAN countries with existing storage facilities.

The initiative would allow participating countries to access regional oil reserves during supply shortages, reducing dependence on distant suppliers and lowering transportation costs.

"This will make it easier also in case a country needs oil, rather than buying oil from countries that are far to lessen the cost of the logistics cost. We can now purchase across ASEAN," Roque said.

She said ERIA would present its findings and recommendations to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and ASEAN member states.

Meanwhile, Roque declined to disclose key topics to be discussed during the upcoming bilateral meeting between Marcos and U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in Manila on Tuesday.

"I can't disclose it now, so it's just for us to wait for November 18," she said.