ADB commits $30 billion to ASEAN development priorities

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged to mobilize $30 billion for Southeast Asia's long-term development priorities, including regional power, water security and digital infrastructure projects, under a strengthened partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The commitment was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and ADB President Masato Kanda on Saturday in Manila, on the sidelines of the 28th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting.

Kanda said the memorandum would make ASEAN's regional priorities the basis for the bank's work with member-states.

Also read OFW remittances reach $3.2 billion as holiday season nears

“Today, we elevate that partnership by institutionalizing it. ASEAN regional priorities will now drive ADB’s work with every single ASEAN member,” Kanda said.

He cited ongoing ADB-supported initiatives in capital market development, the ASEAN Power Grid, blue economy investments, water and food security, and digital transformation.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in sustainability and resilience, economic growth and competitiveness, human capital development, knowledge exchange, and technical assistance, as ASEAN works toward its 2045 development vision.

Among the initiatives announced by ADB is an ASEAN Rivers Initiative, which is expected to mobilize up to $8 billion by 2030 for water and food security projects.

The bank also outlined a digital economy initiative that could provide up to $5 billion by 2030 to support digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence readiness and cross-border digital systems. The program is intended to support implementation of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

Also read DOE expands ISO-certified services to cover more energy transaction

The partnership comes as ASEAN faces economic uncertainty, supply-chain disruptions and pressure to strengthen regional resilience.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao said the region's combined gross domestic product exceeds $4.3 trillion, with a population nearing 700 million, presenting both opportunities and challenges for regional development.

“This MOU reflects our shared commitment to translate ASEAN’s vision into tangible, people-centered outcomes toward realizing ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future,” he said.

“With a combined GDP of more than $4.3 trillion and a population nearing 700 million, ASEAN stands at a critical juncture defined by both tremendous opportunities and significant challenges,” Kao added.

Kanda noted the partnership ultimately aims to deliver practical benefits to communities and businesses, including more reliable electricity and water services and wider market access for small enterprises.