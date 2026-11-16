The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged Filipinos to exercise caution when investing, warning that easier access to financial products and digital platforms also exposes consumers to fraudulent schemes.

During its seventh annual Investor Protection Week from 9 to 12 November, the SEC gathered more than 750 students, investors, market participants and government employees at its Makati headquarters for financial literacy seminars and workshops.

SEC Chairperson Francis Lim stressed that investors must distinguish legitimate opportunities from fraudulent offers, particularly those promising unusually high returns.

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“Technology has made investing easier, but easier access does not guarantee wiser decisions... We must distinguish legitimate investments from fraudulent promises, and reasonable returns from unbelievable guarantees,” Lim said.

He added that investor education remains essential alongside regulatory enforcement.

“The highest form of investor protection is education,” Lim said.

The SEC also highlighted its digital initiatives, including the free SEC Academy learning platform and the SEC Check App, which allows users to verify corporate registration and authority to solicit investments or provide financing and lending services.

The Commission is also pushing for a Financial Literacy Bill that would integrate financial education into the high school curriculum.

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The campaign comes as financial account ownership expands in the Philippines. Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that half of Filipino adults had formal financial accounts by end-2025, while 85% of households had at least one account.