The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) have signed a two-year partnership to strengthen Philippine energy security and advance the country’s energy transition.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin and ERIA President Tetsuya Watanabe formalized the agreement on 15 November 2026 on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

The partnership will support research and policy development on decarbonization, the ASEAN Power Grid, and energy access in remote communities. It will also cover studies on hydrogen, waste-to-energy and small-scale liquefied natural gas-to-power systems.

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“Every decision we make on energy must ultimately serve the Filipino people through a more secure power supply, reliable electricity services, and costs that households and businesses can afford,” Garin said.