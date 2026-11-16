PSE earnings gain 15.6% on stronger market activity

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) reported a 15.6% increase in net income to P854.30 million in the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher operating revenues from trading, clearing and depository services.

Operating revenues grew 5.4% to P2.11 billion from P2.01 billion a year earlier, while total expenses increased by just 1 percent to P1.07 billion.

The growth came from three revenue streams: other revenues, Securities Clearing Corp. of the Philippines (SCCP) service fees and depository securities account fees.

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Other revenues surged 69.2 percent as a larger volume of listed securities held in the depository generated higher registry maintenance fees.

SCCP service fees increased 8.9 percent, supported by higher equity trading value, which rose to P1.42 trillion from P1.30 trillion in the same period last year.

Depository securities account fees grew 4.9 percent on increased fixed-income and equity holdings.

Transaction fees edged up 1 percent as transaction revenues collected by the PSE and the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. increased by 9 percent and 13 percent, respectively, reflecting stronger equity-market activity and higher depository transactions.

These gains were partly offset by lower transaction fees from the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. as trading volumes from dealers and qualified institutional buyers declined.

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An 11.1-percent drop in other income also tempered the growth in net income.

PSE president and chief executive Ramon Monzon said the results highlighted the contribution of a broader revenue base following the acquisition and integration of the PDS Group.

“The first nine months showed the value of a broader revenue base after the acquisition and integration of PDS Group. Equities turnover and clearing activity held up, and our depository and registry businesses grew, which cushioned softer activity from fixed income trading,” Monzon said.

The exchange is also working on changes to its exchange-traded fund (ETF) framework, securities borrowing and lending (SBL) requirements, and new investment products.

“We are making significant progress in updating our ETF framework, streamlining SBL-related requirements, and developing new products, including global Philippine depositary receipts, structured warrants and derivatives. We are optimistic that these initiatives will be up and running soon, allowing the PSE to really become a full-fledged multi-asset exchange,” Monzon said.