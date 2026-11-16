Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque delivers her opening remarks at the 28th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting at Conrad Manila in Pasay City on Saturday, Nov. 14. Ministers are set to review the Philippines’ priority economic deliverables, including the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), and finalize recommendations for ASEAN leaders ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The Philippines is pushing for the early implementation of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), which aims to expand cross-border digital trade and help grow the region’s digital economy from an estimated $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030.

Trade Secretary Christina Uroque said the agreement, signed during the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN Chairship, is expected to be implemented under Singapore’s chairship beginning in 2027, following the necessary ratification processes.

DEFA establishes regional cooperation on digital trade, electronic payments, digital identity, cross-border data flows, cybersecurity and emerging technologies. It is expected to give micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) greater access to customers and markets across Southeast Asia.

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“The digital space is actually a big win for MSMEs because the digital space is first the cheapest way for an MSME to sell their product. They don't need to build physical stores,” Uroque said during a press briefing on 16 November.

The Trade department will begin holding summits and trade shows as early as January 2027 to help small businesses understand and use the agreement. The government is also working with the Asian Development Bank and private companies, while seeking to improve connectivity nationwide.

Uroque said the agreement could also benefit exporters and creative businesses by allowing them to reach regional customers through digital platforms.

“We need to make sure that we equip or we inform the MSMEs how they can exhaust the full potential of DEFA,” she said.