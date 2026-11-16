Bloomberry Resorts Corp. reported a 64% increase in third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to P3.1 billion, driven by higher gaming revenue and lower operating expenses.

The operator of Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort Quezon City said consolidated gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 5% year-on-year to P15.3 billion in the July-to-September period, while net revenue increased 9% to P13.8 billion.

Cash operating expenses declined 1% to P10.6 billion, with savings from advertising and promotions, outside services, utilities and cost of sales contributing to the improvement.

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Chairman and CEO Enrique Razon Jr. said higher hold rates, particularly in the VIP and electronic gaming machine segments, supported revenue growth, while gaming volumes remained stable.

“In the third quarter, Bloomberry achieved year-on-year EBITDA growth, driven by improved GGR and sustained cost discipline,” Razon said.

He added that cash operating expenses fell 1% during the quarter, with savings from lower cost of sales, advertising and promotions, general office expenses and utilities, despite inflationary pressures.

The company’s third-quarter net loss narrowed to P445.2 million from P1.7 billion a year earlier.

For the first nine months of 2026, Bloomberry’s EBITDA grew 8% to P9.6 billion, while net revenue increased 3% to P40.9 billion. However, the company posted a net loss of P915.5 million, reversing from net income of P160.1 million in the same period last year.