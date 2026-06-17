OVP aids Baybay tricycle drivers with food boxes

The distribution was conducted in recent weeks and formed part of the OVP's ongoing relief efforts for vulnerable sectors affected by economic hardships.

"I am pleased to have met and spoken with the city's tricycle drivers amid the crisis facing our country," Duterte said in Filipino.

She noted that tricycle drivers are among the sectors most affected by increases in oil and petroleum product prices, which directly impact their daily earnings.

"The Office hopes to ease, even in a small way, the difficulties being experienced by our fellow Filipinos," she added.

Duterte also thanked barangay officials in Baybay City for assisting the OVP in implementing the aid distribution program.

The RIICE program provides emergency assistance to indigent individuals and families affected by crises, disasters, and other emergency situations.