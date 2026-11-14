Borongan prepares for tsunami threat from possible magnitude 8.1 quake

Borongan City partners with JICA and PHIVOLCS to strengthen tsunami preparedness amid warnings of a possible magnitude 8.1 earthquake off Eastern Samar that could generate 8- to 10-meter waves.

BORONGAN CITY — Borongan City is strengthening its defenses against a potential tsunami that could send waves as high as 8 to 10 meters crashing into Eastern Samar's coastal communities, as it partners with Japanese experts and government scientists to improve disaster preparedness.

The initiative brings together the Borongan City government, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) to improve tsunami monitoring, emergency information dissemination, and evacuation planning.

DOST-PHIVOLCS has previously warned that a segment of the Philippine Trench off Eastern Samar is capable of generating a magnitude 8.1 earthquake, potentially triggering local tsunami waves reaching 8 to 10 meters in height.

Borongan, the provincial capital and most populous local government unit in Eastern Samar, is particularly exposed to the threat because of its proximity to the Philippine Trench, located offshore to the east.

During a coordination meeting with city officials, JICA technical experts discussed the implementation of the project, including the development of tsunami inundation simulations, hazard maps, and a comprehensive evacuation plan for the city.

The collaboration follows a 13-day study visit to Japan by Borongan officials in June and July this year, where they examined disaster preparedness and tsunami response measures.

Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Agda emphasized the importance of incorporating the city's historical and geographical characteristics into the assessment.

Agda cited archaeological excavations conducted by the University of the Philippines School of Archaeology along the Borongan River, where researchers discovered layers of black clay and seashell deposits.

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He said the findings warrant further scientific examination to better understand the city's possible history of tsunami events and help identify safer areas for future development and potential relocation.

The mayor also raised the need to combine nature-based and structural interventions, including mangrove rehabilitation, coastal protection structures, and improved land-use planning, as part of the city's broader disaster risk reduction strategy.

Community participation, regular training, and advance preparations were also identified as essential to ensuring residents understand and can properly respond to tsunami warnings.

The project is scheduled to hold preparatory activities, workshops, and consultations from February to April 2027, culminating in a major tsunami preparedness exercise in May.

The exercise will test two key components: the dissemination of emergency information from PHIVOLCS to concerned agencies and communities, and the effectiveness of the tsunami evacuation plan developed by the city government, PHIVOLCS, and other stakeholders.