Phl, Australian armies conclude joint drills in Samar

TACLOBAN CITY — The Philippine and Australian armies concluded their nearly monthlong joint military exercise on 11 November with a closing ceremony at the 8th Division Training School in Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar.

The Philippine-Australian Army-to-Army Exercise KASANGGA 2026-2, which began 19 October, involved 144 Philippine Army personnel and 90 Australian soldiers.

The exercise focused on strengthening interoperability, tactical skills, joint operations and mission readiness through coordinated military training activities.

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Brig. Gen. Niceforo Diaz Jr., assistant division commander of the Philippine Army's 8th Infantry Division, commended the participating troops for their dedication and acknowledged the contributions of partner agencies and stakeholders.

“To our friends from the Australian Army, we sincerely thank you for your continued support and cooperation. Your willingness to train with us and share your experience shows the value you place on our partnership. We are grateful for the friendship, and we look forward to more opportunities to work together,” Diaz said.

During the closing ceremony, stakeholders were recognized for their contributions to the exercise.

The recognition highlighted cooperation among the Philippine Army, Australian Army, local government units and partner agencies in strengthening security and bilateral military relations.

The 8th Infantry Division also thanked participating military units, local officials and stakeholders for supporting the joint training activities.

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The division emphasized the importance of international military cooperation and partnerships in developing a well-trained and mission-ready force.