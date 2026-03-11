Dizon vows completion of segmented Samar, Leyte roads

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon vowed to accelerate the completion of segmented road projects in Samar and Leyte following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Dizon said the president has ordered the DPWH to prioritize road construction projects that would ease the daily lives of residents, particularly in Eastern Visayas.

According to the DPWH chief, the government aims to complete unfinished or segmented road sections across the region to improve travel time for motorists and commuters.