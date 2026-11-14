53 Batangas families receive land titles under 4PH

BATANGAS — Fifty-three families in Tanauan City received land titles under the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, ending decades of waiting for legal ownership of the land where their homes stand.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) President Federico Laxa led the distribution of Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) at the Barangay Mabini covered court.

The beneficiaries included 40 families from Munting Paraiso Homeowners Association Inc. and 13 from Kaisahan Village Homeowners Association Inc.

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Some residents had been pursuing land ownership through the Community Mortgage Program (CMP) since 1989.

Munting Paraiso HOA President Eileen Alcansare said receiving the title marked the fulfillment of a longtime family goal.

“Sobrang saya po…masasabi ko ng akin na 'to. Ito na yung pinaghirapan naming mag-asawa na masasabi ko sa anak ko… ito na, may bagong buhay tayo, may bagong bahay tayo, may bagong lupa tayo. Kumbaga ito na yung mga pinapangarap natin,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Danilo Mercado, expressed hope that the housing program would reach more low-income families.

“Sa paglalakad..hindi na makakababa ang noo, nakataas na kasi may sarili na [kaming bahay]… Sana lumaki at lumawak ang mga proyekto ng gobyerno para naman yung mga walang-wala ay magkaroon,” he said.

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Munting Paraiso has 135 member-beneficiaries, including 25 who received their titles during a government distribution event in San Juan City in September.

Kaisahan Village, meanwhile, has 849 members. Of these, 51 received land titles last year, while another 43 were awarded titles earlier this year.

Kaisahan Village member Rosalinda Vergara said receiving her title provided reassurance that the land she had paid for legally belonged to her.

“Natupad yung pangarap ko, at the same time, bayad na yung lote ko. Magkakaroon na ako ng peace of mind na alam ko na ‘yun ay sa akin na. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa bumubuo ng social housing at tsaka po sa mga tumulong po sa akin... Salamat po dahil isa ako sa nabiyayaan na nabigyan ng pagkakataon na makakuha ng lupa.”

Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program seeks to improve access to affordable housing and land ownership among low-income households.

"Alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na palawakin ang akses ng mga Pilipino sa mas ligtas, disente, at abot-kayang tahanan, patuloy po ang Expanded 4PH sa pagbibigay ng pagkakataon sa ating mga urban poor communities at low-income families na matupad ang kanilang pangarap na mapasakanila ang mga lupang kinatitirikan ng kanilang mga tahanan."