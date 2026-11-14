Man killed, another hurt in Cavite shooting; suspect at large

One man was killed and another injured after an alleged intruder seized a .45-caliber pistol and shot two men in Amadeo, Cavite. The suspect remains at large.

AMADEO, Cavite — One man was killed and another injured after an alleged intruder seized a firearm and shot two individuals during a confrontation in Barangay Tamacan early Saturday, 14 November 2026.

According to an initial report from the Amadeo Municipal Police Station, the shooting occurred at approximately 2 a.m. after a suspect allegedly entered the victims' compound for reasons still under investigation.

Police said one of the victims, identified as alias Ariel, was carrying a .45-caliber pistol when he and another man, identified as alias Leo, confronted the intruder.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly wrested the firearm from Ariel and shot both men, hitting them in different parts of their bodies.

Personnel of the Amadeo Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office rushed the victims to Gentri Medical Center in General Trias City.

Ariel was declared dead on arrival, while Leo received medical treatment.

The suspect, identified in the police report as a 26-year-old resident of General Trias City, reportedly escaped aboard a black Kawasaki Fury motorcycle, taking the firearm with him.

Police said the suspect fled northbound toward General Trias City and remained at large at the time of the initial report.