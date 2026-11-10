Two nabbed, P1.8M in fuel seized in Palawan

Two individuals arrested for alleged unauthorized petroleum trading are presented by the CIDG Palawan Provincial Field Unit following an operation in Barangay Sumbiling, Bataraza, Palawan, on 9 November 2026. Police confiscated a fuel tanker containing approximately 3,000 liters of gasoline and other items valued at ₱1.8 million. (Photo courtesy of Palawan Police Provincial Office)

BATARAZA, Palawan — Police arrested two men and seized a fuel tanker carrying about 3,000 liters of gasoline and equipment worth a combined P1.8 million during an operation against unauthorized petroleum trading in Barangay Sumbiling on Monday, Nov. 9.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit, in coordination with the Bataraza Municipal Police Station, conducted the operation around 9:30 a.m. under OPLAN OLEA.

The suspects were identified as alias “Vinz,” 33, a truck driver, and alias “Roel,” 19, a truck helper, both residents of Bataraza.

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Police said the two were allegedly caught distributing and trading petroleum products using a fuel tanker without authorization from the Department of Energy.

Confiscated during the operation were a white Isuzu Elf fuel tanker containing about 3,000 liters of gasoline, a 10-meter hose with nozzle, a totalizer, three fire extinguishers, 10 containers and 11 delivery receipts.

Authorities valued the seized vehicle, fuel and equipment at P1.8 million.

Barangay officials witnessed the operation, which was documented using two alternative recording devices.

The suspects remain in CIDG custody pending the filing of a criminal complaint for alleged violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, which penalizes prohibited acts involving petroleum products.

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Palawan Police Provincial Director Col. Joel Casupanan commended the operating personnel and vowed continued enforcement against illegal petroleum trading.

“The PNP remains firm in protecting lawful trade and ensuring that those who engage in illegal activities are held accountable,” Casupanan said.