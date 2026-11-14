MILF base commander wanted for arson arrested in Maguindanao

A Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) base commander wanted for arson was arrested during a manhunt operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported over the weekend.

PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the arrest was carried out by the CIDG Cotabato City Field Unit, together with its Tracker Team, the 1404th Maneuver Force Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A, and the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station.

The operation was conducted by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by a court in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, on 2 October 2026, with no recommended bail.

Investigation established that on 2 July 2025, the arrested suspect, known by the alias “Kumander,” and 26 other co-accused allegedly set fire to the house and motorcycle of a barangay kagawad in Barangay Linantangan, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur.

The incident was reportedly prompted by a land dispute and an alleged clan feud, or rido.

Following a thorough investigation, the CIDG filed arson charges against 16 suspects before the Prosecution Service, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants.

Nartatez underscored the importance of pursuing individuals wanted for serious criminal offenses, regardless of their affiliations.

“Criminal charges must be pursued regardless of the accused person's influence, position, or affiliation. We will see to it that those sought by the courts are located and arrested in accordance with the law,” he said.

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He also stressed the importance of accountability and respect for the judicial process.