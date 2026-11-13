Clark hosts JCI World Congress, welcomes 5,000 delegates

Clark welcomes 5,000 Junior Chamber International members from 120 countries for the JCI World Congress 2026, marking the Philippines' return as host after 28 years.

Some 5,000 Junior Chamber International (JCI) members from 120 countries gathered at the Clark Parade Grounds on 11 November for the opening of the JCI World Congress 2026.

The five-day event, running from 11 to 15 November, marks the Philippines’ return as host after 28 years and the first time the global gathering is being held outside Metro Manila.

Clark Development Corp. (CDC) President and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera supported the staging of the Congress, which brings together international delegates for leadership development, cooperation and civic engagement.

Delivering President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s message, Budget Secretary Kim Robert De Leon welcomed the delegates and highlighted Clark’s emergence as a destination for international conventions and tourism.

"This is also the first Philippine edition to be held outside the capital, highlighting Clark's emergence as a major destination for international conventions and tourism," Marcos said.

The President also recognized JCI’s role in developing young leaders and urged delegates to translate the ideas and partnerships formed during the Congress into concrete actions that benefit communities.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay likewise welcomed the delegates on behalf of the Department of Tourism and the Filipino people, describing the gathering as a celebration of youth leadership and civic engagement.

"Your presence here is a powerful reminder that despite our different languages, cultures, and backgrounds, we are united by a common desire to help our community," Angara-Mathay said.

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Clark’s growing tourism and events industry supports its capacity to host international gatherings. In 2025, the Freeport recorded 1.51 million tourists and overnight guests, while 196 events attracted more than 538,000 attendees.

Clark was also named Asia’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards.

CDC said hosting the JCI World Congress further strengthens Clark’s position as a venue for international gatherings while creating opportunities for local businesses, tourism stakeholders and communities.