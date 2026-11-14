PNP urges rally organizers to coordinate with authorities during ASEAN Summit

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. is urging groups planning to hold public demonstrations to coordinate with authorities and observe designated areas for peaceful assemblies during the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Nartatez said the PNP recognizes that public demonstrations are part of a democratic society, giving citizens the opportunity to express their concerns and make their voices heard.

However, with heightened security arrangements in place for the international gathering, he stressed the importance of using designated freedom parks and complying with existing regulations to ensure that public activities and summit operations proceed without unnecessary disruption.

Nartatez said the police are not there to discourage people from expressing their views but to ensure that everyone can exercise their rights while keeping public safety a shared responsibility.

“May karapatan ang bawat Pilipino na magsalita at magpahayag ng kanilang saloobin. We respect that. Ang hinihiling lang natin ay maging maayos ang ating pagkilos at sundin ang mga itinakdang lugar at proseso. We can protect the right to express ourselves while making sure that the safety of everyone is not put at risk,” Nartatez said.

He directed police commanders and personnel to maintain a professional, courteous and measured approach in dealing with demonstrators, emphasizing that any action taken must have a lawful basis and respect the rights of all concerned.

The PNP also reminded organizers that Batas Pambansa Blg. 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, sets the requirements for holding public assemblies in public places, including the need for a permit, subject to exemptions provided by law. The measure also provides penalties for assemblies conducted without the required permit or outside the authorized location.

To prevent misunderstandings during the summit period, the PNP encouraged organizers to communicate with concerned local government units and police authorities ahead of their planned activities.

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Early coordination will help address logistical concerns, identify appropriate venues and allow peaceful assemblies to take place in an orderly manner.

The approach is consistent with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which emphasizes coordinated, responsive and well-managed police operations.

It also supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and successful hosting of the ASEAN Summit while maintaining an environment where democratic rights are respected.

As the country takes on this important international responsibility, Nartatez called on the public to contribute to a safe and orderly summit through cooperation, understanding and mutual respect.