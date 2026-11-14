Phl, Canadian armies eye stronger military ties

The Philippine Army and Canadian military are exploring expanded cooperation following a courtesy visit by newly appointed Canadian Defence Attaché Col. Marc-Antoine Fecteau to Army chief Lt. Gen. Donald Gumiran at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Philippine Army said Saturday the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation through regular staff engagements, joint activities and other collaborative initiatives.

The visit followed Gumiran's trip to Canadian Army headquarters in Ottawa on Nov. 3 and the Philippine-Canada Military Cooperation Working Group meeting held in Manila from Nov. 9 to 12.

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During the meeting, Gumiran and Fecteau discussed potential areas for expanded cooperation and mechanisms to sustain military engagements between the two countries.

The Philippine Army said the discussions reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces.