Manhunt on for husband in CDO wife's stabbing death

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Police have launched a citywide manhunt for a 35-year-old man suspected of stabbing his wife to death during an argument inside their home in Sitio Isla Punta, Barangay Consolacion, on Friday evening, Nov. 13.

Police Capt. Lorenzo Ocon, commander of Police Station 5, identified the suspect as Ron Chua, who was last seen leaving the couple's house following the argument.

Initial investigation showed that the couple had been arguing from late Friday afternoon until early evening, when neighbors heard the woman shouting for help and alerted police.

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Responding officers found the victim's body near the main door of the house.

She sustained multiple stab wounds to her back, neck and other parts of her body and was declared dead at the scene.

Police recovered a bloodstained kitchen knife and a chisel from the crime scene.