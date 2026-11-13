Cosco Capital continues strong growth with over P151 billion in sales for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strategic expansions and customer-focused innovation.

Cosco Capital Inc. generated the bulk of its earnings from its grocery retail business in the first nine months of 2026, with Puregold Price Club Inc. and S&R Membership Shopping contributing P8.67 billion, or 72% of the group’s consolidated net income of P11.96 billion.

The listed retail holding company, led by businessman Lucio L. Co, reported an 11.8% increase in consolidated net income from P10.7 billion in the same period last year. Consolidated revenues likewise grew 10.2% to P201.57 billion from P182.88 billion.

The grocery retail segment posted an 18.8% increase in net income to P8.67 billion, while revenues climbed 11.7% to P187.71 billion. Puregold supermarkets recorded 4.5% same-store sales growth, supported by higher average basket sizes, while S&R warehouse clubs posted 14.7% growth on increased customer traffic.

Also read Cosco Capital reaps P151-B sales in 9 mos

The liquor distribution business, operated through The Keepers Holdings Inc., accounted for 19% of group earnings. However, its net income declined 8% to P2.24 billion as higher foreign exchange costs and fuel surcharges weighed on profitability. Revenues remained flat at P13.38 billion, with Alfonso continuing to drive sales.

Commercial real estate contributed 8% of Cosco’s earnings, with net income increasing 22.3% to P1.1 billion. Rental revenues rose 12.7% to P1.75 billion, supported by sustained high occupancy rates.

Meanwhile, the energy and minerals segment recorded P228.5 million in revenues, down 47%, while net income fell 38% to P100.5 million.

Specialty retailer Office Warehouse Inc. posted an 8.5% increase in revenues to P1.75 billion, while net income edged up 0.4% to P66.1 million.