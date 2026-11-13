Grocery business accounts for P8.67B of Cosco’s P11.96B profit
Cosco Capital Inc. generated the bulk of its earnings from its grocery retail business in the first nine months of 2026, with Puregold Price Club Inc. and S&R Membership Shopping contributing P8.67 billion, or 72% of the group’s consolidated net income of P11.96 billion.
The listed retail holding company, led by businessman Lucio L. Co, reported an 11.8% increase in consolidated net income from P10.7 billion in the same period last year. Consolidated revenues likewise grew 10.2% to P201.57 billion from P182.88 billion.
The grocery retail segment posted an 18.8% increase in net income to P8.67 billion, while revenues climbed 11.7% to P187.71 billion. Puregold supermarkets recorded 4.5% same-store sales growth, supported by higher average basket sizes, while S&R warehouse clubs posted 14.7% growth on increased customer traffic.
The liquor distribution business, operated through The Keepers Holdings Inc., accounted for 19% of group earnings. However, its net income declined 8% to P2.24 billion as higher foreign exchange costs and fuel surcharges weighed on profitability. Revenues remained flat at P13.38 billion, with Alfonso continuing to drive sales.
Commercial real estate contributed 8% of Cosco’s earnings, with net income increasing 22.3% to P1.1 billion. Rental revenues rose 12.7% to P1.75 billion, supported by sustained high occupancy rates.
Meanwhile, the energy and minerals segment recorded P228.5 million in revenues, down 47%, while net income fell 38% to P100.5 million.
Specialty retailer Office Warehouse Inc. posted an 8.5% increase in revenues to P1.75 billion, while net income edged up 0.4% to P66.1 million.
The results underscore the grocery retail business’s dominant contribution to Cosco Capital’s earnings, alongside gains in its commercial property operations.