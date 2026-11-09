The spotlight may have brought them back together, but for SexBomb Girls members Aifah Medina, Mhyca Bautista, and Shane Gonzales, the friendship that has kept them together through the years has never faded.

What started as a simple dream of reuniting has turned into a bigger comeback, with international performances, new projects, and a growing audience that includes a younger generation discovering the group’s music and dance moves.

The three recently celebrated another milestone as the inspiration behind XBomb Fiesta, a game by ACEWIN distributed by OKGames and personally named and designed after them.

For Aifah, being part of the project was both an honor and an opportunity to connect with their supporters in a different way.

“I am really grateful and honored to be part of this project. Napakagandang experience ito para sa amin, especially when it allows us to connect with our supporters in a new way,” she shared.

Mhyca, meanwhile, found it amusing to see herself featured in a game she once only watched her friends play.

“Before, nakikita ko lang nilalaro ng mga friends ko, ngayon pati sarili ko nakikita ko na,” she said.

Shane also expressed how rewarding it was to see the project gain support, describing its high-energy concept as a reflection of their personalities as a group.

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The renewed opportunities have made the trio look at their comeback as more than just a reunion. They consider it another chapter in the SexBomb Girls’ journey, especially as their longtime supporters remain loyal while younger fans begin embracing their legacy.

“Yung pagmamahal ng supporters namin, hindi naman nawala ever since. I’d say mas lumalim at mas lumawak pa,” Shane shared.

For the performers, it is especially heartwarming to see people who grew up watching them continue to support their projects, now alongside a younger generation discovering the group through social media, live appearances, and other ventures.

But beyond the renewed attention, their lasting friendship remains one of the strongest parts of their comeback.

With each member now having her own family, business, and personal commitments, staying connected requires understanding and consideration. Mhyca shared that they maintain a group chat where they exchange messages and check on one another even when there are no concerts or scheduled performances.

Their annual Christmas parties have also become a tradition, giving the members time to catch up and enjoy each other’s company.

For Shane, the secret lies in remembering where they started while respecting the different paths each member has taken.

“Hindi naman kailangang araw-araw magkakasama or laging nagkakausap para masabing solid ang friendship. What’s important is that the love, respect, and understanding are always there,” she said.

Despite the years apart, the familiar bond comes naturally whenever they reunite for work, rehearsals, or special occasions. The conversations, laughter, teasing, and shared memories remain, reminding them that their connection goes beyond their careers as performers.

At the heart of it all, Aifah, Mhyca, and Shane see themselves as more than just members of a popular dance group.

“We’re more than just colleagues or performers. We’re family. And no matter how much time passes or how much life changes, that bond will always be something special that we will treasure,” Shane added.

With a Dubai show scheduled for December 19 following their world tour, the trio is looking forward to more opportunities, including the possibility of returning to television and staging additional shows in Manila.