Groups plan protests, transport strike during ASEAN summit

Progressive coalitions, transport groups and student organizations are set to stage nationwide demonstrations and a two-day transport strike from Nov. 15 to 17, coinciding with the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Metro Manila.

The mobilizations, led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) and the League of Filipino Students (LFS), aim to raise domestic and regional concerns as world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, gather for the summit.

In Metro Manila, Piston will lead a transport strike on Nov. 16 and 17 to protest government policies affecting public utility vehicle drivers and operators.

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The planned strike follows earlier demonstrations by student groups, including a march by hundreds of youth activists from Liwasang Bonifacio to Taft Avenue and coordinated student walkouts in Baguio and Benguet.

Similar activities are planned outside Metro Manila.

In Cebu, Bayan Central Visayas, the All UP Academic Employees Union and LFS are organizing a "People's Alternative Forum" at the University of the Philippines Cebu, alongside environmental activities led by Greenpeace Philippines in Lapu-Lapu City.

Coalition leaders rejected appeals from Malacañang and the ASEAN National Organizing Council to postpone the demonstrations out of courtesy to visiting foreign dignitaries.

"The ASEAN Summit is not just a gathering of heads of state; it is an arena where policies impacting ordinary workers, commuters, and the environment are decided," the group said, adding, "Setting aside the legitimate grievances of the Filipino people for the sake of diplomatic pageantry undermines the very essence of regional cooperation and democracy."

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Human rights group Karapatan reiterated the public's right to peaceful assembly, while Amnesty International Philippines said it would deploy Human Rights Protest Observers throughout the summit to monitor crowd control measures and the protection of demonstrators' rights.

Organizers said the demonstrations would remain peaceful and urged security forces to exercise maximum tolerance.