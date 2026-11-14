Caliraya Dam water level drops 5 cm

Reservoir level falls by five centimeters as government monitoring shows no reported gate opening.

The Office of Civil Defense CALABARZON released its latest dam monitoring update at 8 a.m. on 14 November 2026, showing Caliraya Dam's water level at 287.40 meters, five centimeters lower than the previous day's reading. (Photo courtesy of OCD CALABARZON)

LAGUNA — The water level at Caliraya Dam in Laguna fell by five centimeters Saturday, Nov. 14, according to the latest monitoring report from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) CALABARZON.

As of 8 a.m., the reservoir's water level stood at 287.40 meters, down from 287.45 meters recorded at the same time Friday, a decrease of 0.05 meter.

The monitoring report did not indicate any gate opening at Caliraya Dam.

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The figures were part of the government's daily reservoir monitoring report, which tracks water levels at major dams nationwide.

Meanwhile, Angat Dam recorded a water level of 210.52 meters, slightly above its normal high water level of 210 meters.

Ipo Dam registered 99.80 meters, while La Mesa Dam stood at 79.49 meters, both below their respective normal high water levels.

Other monitored reservoirs recorded varying levels, with Ambuklao Dam at 751.46 meters, Binga Dam at 574.60 meters, San Roque Dam at 280.47 meters, Pantabangan Dam at 210.73 meters and Magat Dam at 187.42 meters.

The latest data showed relatively small daily fluctuations across the monitored reservoirs.

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No specific flood warning or emergency condition concerning Caliraya Dam was indicated in the report.