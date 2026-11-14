Bea Millan-Windorski reportedly tapped for exclusive swimwear shoot
Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski reportedly received special attention from a swimwear sponsor after being personally selected for an exclusive photoshoot in Puerto Rico.
The Filipina beauty queen’s absence from the Miss Universe Swimwear Fashion Show reportedly stemmed from her participation in a separate photoshoot for Orza Luxury Swimwear Paris.
The photoshoot took place in Isla de Cabras, a picturesque coastal destination located approximately two hours away from San Juan, according to reports circulating among pageant followers.
While other candidates participated in the swimwear fashion show, Millan-Windorski was reportedly busy showcasing the luxury swimwear brand in an exclusive session.
The development has generated excitement among Filipino pageant fans as Millan-Windorski continues her journey toward the Miss Universe 2026 crown in Puerto Rico.