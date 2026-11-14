PAL monitors US air traffic disruption

All Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights from New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are delayed Saturday, based on a report from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Operations Center.

This follows a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) across the United States.

According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers that guide airplanes in the sky experienced a technical communications glitch.

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PAL said it is closely monitoring the ground stop implemented by FAA, which has affected air traffic operations across the United States.

PAL flights already airborne and bound for the United States are allowed to proceed to their destinations. PAL flights to and from U.S. airports are being monitored on a per-flight basis.