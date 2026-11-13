DOJ wraps up nationwide human rights training for prosecutors

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has concluded its nationwide human rights training program aimed at strengthening prosecutors’ understanding and application of human rights principles in the administration of justice.

Organized by the DOJ Human Rights Office (HRO), the “Human Rights: Anchors of Justice Training” sought to integrate human rights standards into prosecutorial work and daily operations.

“The pursuit of justice must be relentless in seeking accountability, unyielding in upholding the rule of law, and, at the same time, guided by compassion and respect for human dignity,” said Justice Secretary Frederrick Vida.

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Launched in 2025, the program covered several regions to encourage participation from prosecutors under the National Prosecution Service.

Training sessions were held in Metro Manila and Baguio City for Luzon, Cebu City from Oct. 13 to 15 for the Visayas, and Davao City from Oct. 26 to 30 for Mindanao.

The Davao City session marked the final leg of the nationwide initiative.

During the training, prosecutors reviewed existing DOJ policies and programs through a human rights perspective, focusing on improving access to justice for vulnerable sectors, strengthening victim and witness protection, ensuring accountability for grave human rights violations, and combating human trafficking and emerging cybercrimes.

Lectures and workshops also addressed practical challenges in applying human rights principles to prosecutorial work.

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In his message during the Davao City leg, DOJ Senior Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, chairperson of the DOJ Human Rights Office, emphasized the importance of protecting human dignity in the justice system.

“Behind every file is a life, behind every case is a human story, and behind every decision is an opportunity to strengthen trust in the rule of law.”