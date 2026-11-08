Quezon farmers receive agricultural aid, seek more support
Province consults farmers, fisherfolk on 2027 programs
GUMACA, Quezon — The Quezon provincial government distributed agricultural inputs to local farmers, coconut growers, fisherfolk and vegetable growers on Saturday, 7 November, while consulting agricultural organizations on their additional needs and proposed programs for 2027.
The distribution was carried out through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), headed by Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Ana Clarissa Mariano, as part of the provincial government's continuing support for the agriculture and fisheries sectors under Governor Helen Tan.
Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Alex Garcia facilitated the consultation and planning activities, allowing representatives of agricultural organizations to raise concerns and identify additional resources needed to improve production.
Among the requests presented were additional fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural assistance aimed at strengthening productivity and sustaining local livelihoods.
The consultation also focused on identifying possible interventions and projects for implementation next year.
According to the provincial government, the recommendations gathered during the activity will help guide the preparation of future agricultural programs and services responsive to the needs of farming and fishing communities.
The initiative forms part of the province's efforts to strengthen agricultural production and provide livelihood support to communities dependent on farming, coconut production and fisheries.