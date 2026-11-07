Rizal police secure Cainta Christmas tree lighting rites

PHOTO CAPTION: Residents gather at the Cainta Municipal Compound during the lighting of the YES Recycled Christmas Tree on 6 November 2026. Rizal police provided security during the holiday event led by Governor Nina Ricci Ynares.

CAINTA, Rizal — Rizal police ensured security during the ceremonial lighting of the YES Recycled Christmas Tree at the Cainta Municipal Compound on the evening of Thursday, 6 November 2026.

The event was led by Rizal Governor Nina Ricci Ynares and formed part of the municipality’s early Christmas celebration.

According to the report, personnel from the Cainta Municipal Police Station, under the leadership of PLTCOL Alfredo D.G. Lim, were deployed to maintain peace and order during the gathering.

The security operations were supervised by Rizal Police Provincial Office director PCOL Atty. Eleazar R. Barber Jr.

Organizers said the Christmas tree lighting also highlighted the community’s support for the spirit of the holiday season, unity and environmental protection through creativity and the reuse of recyclable materials.

Police said they remain prepared to provide security in public gatherings and community activities to help ensure safe and orderly celebrations throughout the province.

The Christmas display carried the message “Yes Christmas sa One Cainta,” reflecting the municipality’s holiday theme.