Former Marinduque Vice Governor Adeline Angeles delivers a Facebook Live statement addressing the Ombudsman complaints and raising questions about the provincial government's handling of the Marcopper environmental settlement. (Photo: Screenshot from Angeles' Facebook Live)

MARINDUQUE — Former Vice Governor Adeline M. Angeles has challenged Governor Melecio “Mel” Go to explain his administration's handling of the $100-million Marcopper environmental settlement, a separate P11-billion claim against the mining company and the termination of the province's former legal counsel.

In a nearly 51-minute Facebook Live statement, Angeles defended the disputed 25-percent contingency fee agreement with Salazar Enrile Defensor & De Mata Law Offices (SedaLAW) and raised several questions about the provincial government's actions following the settlement with Barrick Mining Corporation.

Her statement came after Go filed criminal and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman on 4 November against Angeles, eight incumbent Provincial Board members and other respondents over alleged irregularities in the legal services agreement.

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Angeles said the agreement had undergone consideration by three successive Sangguniang Panlalawigan administrations.

According to her, the 15th Provincial Board approved the terms of reference for hiring legal counsel, including the allowable 25-percent contingency fee.

The 16th Board, which she presided over as vice governor, subsequently ratified the agreement, while the 17th Board affirmed the existing contract, she said.

Angeles also cited a Court of Appeals ruling recognizing the fee arrangement as reasonable, valid and binding. The provincial government has separately challenged the disputed fee before the Supreme Court.

Separate P11-billion case

Angeles said the province had also filed a separate case involving approximately P11 billion in claims against Marcopper Mining Corporation.

She maintained that the settlement with Barrick did not release Marcopper from its environmental responsibilities and that the separate litigation could provide additional resources for affected communities.

Angeles questioned the termination of SedaLAW's services, saying the law firm had also been handling the case against Marcopper.

She asked who would now represent the province and what measures were being undertaken to pursue the claim.

The current status of the P11-billion case has yet to be independently confirmed through court records or an updated statement from the provincial government.

DENR rehabilitation directive

Angeles also questioned Go's handling of a Department of Environment and Natural Resources communication which, she said, required Marcopper to undertake rehabilitation and remediation measures at mining-affected areas.

She claimed that the governor had submitted a position to the DENR that contributed to delays in the release of the communication.

Angeles further questioned what steps the provincial government had taken to compel Marcopper to comply with its remaining environmental obligations.

She called for the convening of a Rehabilitation and Remediation Oversight Committee to develop a comprehensive, long-term and science-based rehabilitation plan.

Escrow fund concerns

The former vice governor also questioned correspondence allegedly sent by Go to Barrick and JPMorgan concerning the deposit of settlement proceeds.

She suggested that the correspondence was intended to prevent or delay the transfer of funds and called on the governor to explain its purpose.

The allegation requires further verification against the actual correspondence.

In an earlier public statement, the provincial government maintained that it did not oppose the lawful release of settlement funds but wanted safeguards concerning their custody, use and allocation.

Ombudsman complaints

Angeles also questioned why she and eight incumbent Provincial Board members were named in the Ombudsman complaints when, according to her, the legal services arrangement had been considered by three successive legislative bodies.

She suggested that the complaints could be intended to intimidate environmental advocates, while maintaining that she was prepared to answer the allegations through the proper legal process.

Go, meanwhile, has maintained that the complaints seek accountability over the disputed legal fee arrangement and protection of public funds intended for rehabilitation and community welfare.

The allegations remain subject to investigation, and no finding of wrongdoing has been established against the respondents.

Angeles said she would continue advocating for environmental justice and the rehabilitation of communities affected by the Marcopper mining disaster.