Mel Go seeks clarity on Marcopper rehabilitation, compensation

Marinduque Governor Melecio “Mel” Go has called for clearer guidelines on the use of the $100-million Marcopper settlement, identifying Mogpog as a priority for environmental rehabilitation while questioning the absence of explicit provisions for direct financial compensation to residents affected by the mining disaster.

In separate exclusive interviews with the Daily Tribune, Go said rehabilitation projects must be based on technical assessments by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and qualified environmental experts. He also stressed the need to clarify whether the settlement allows financial assistance to affected households or whether separate legal and funding mechanisms would be necessary.

Go identified Mogpog as a priority area because of the condition of the Mogpog River and the municipality’s history of flooding, which had previously affected the town proper. He said environmental problems associated with Marcopper’s former mining operations must be addressed through a comprehensive rehabilitation plan.

However, the governor emphasized that the DENR would determine the appropriate interventions after conducting the necessary technical assessments.

Go said he had written to the DENR seeking clarification on the environmental obligations and rehabilitation requirements under the settlement. He acknowledged that the provincial government lacked the technical expertise to independently determine all the necessary interventions and said he would rely on recommendations from qualified specialists.

He also expressed interest in seeking assistance from foreign governments and international organizations, including the United Nations, to strengthen Marinduque’s environmental recovery efforts.

While emphasizing the need for a science-based rehabilitation program, Go also questioned why the $100-million settlement with Barrick Mining Corporation did not clearly provide for direct financial compensation to individuals and families who suffered losses from the mining disaster.

“The way I understand, kung sinabi lang rehab, direkta pang-rehab,” Go said, distinguishing environmental rehabilitation from financial assistance for affected residents.

He expressed concern that some residents might have expected individual payments without fully understanding the settlement’s purpose and limitations.

Go said he believed the province’s former private legal counsel should have included specific provisions for affected residents during the settlement negotiations. He also questioned why the legal fee arrangement received detailed attention while the financial claims of directly affected communities were not clearly addressed.

The governor said he would continue challenging the 25-percent contingency fee claimed by the former counsel. He suggested that funds potentially saved if the province obtains a favorable legal outcome could help address the needs of affected residents, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Go did not identify a specific compensation program, funding allocation or timetable for individual payments. Neither a definite rehabilitation starting date nor a detailed project budget was announced during the interviews.

Meanwhile, former Marinduque vice governor Adeline “Lyn” Angeles has defended the participation of the Marinduque Council for Environmental Concerns (MACEC) in overseeing rehabilitation efforts arising from the settlement, citing the organization’s longstanding involvement in pursuing environmental justice for affected communities.

Speaking on her Love, Lyn Angeles program on 21 October, Angeles questioned Go’s continued objections to MACEC’s involvement, noting that the organization had helped support the original petitioners who pursued legal action over the environmental damage caused by Marcopper’s mining operations.

Angeles questioned who else should help oversee the rehabilitation process if not an organization that had been involved in the effort to seek accountability for years.

Her remarks followed Go’s 6 October letter to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan questioning why MACEC had been selected over other civil society organizations and whether a formal selection process had been conducted. The governor also questioned the organization’s selection in light of Angeles’ membership and position as a MACEC officer.

MACEC helped support the original petitioners in the Writ of Kalikasan proceedings against Barrick Gold and other respondents, while the provincial government subsequently joined the case as an intervenor.

Angeles called for cooperation between the provincial administration and civil society groups, stressing that their participation would be important in addressing Marinduque’s environmental and development concerns.

“Governor, if you want to accomplish much in your term, you cannot do it alone,” she said.

The disagreements over rehabilitation priorities, compensation and oversight come amid the province’s pending Supreme Court challenge to the 25-percent contingency fee claimed by its former private legal counsel under the Marcopper settlement.

The settlement is intended to address environmental damage associated with Marcopper’s former mining operations. However, questions remain over the rehabilitation measures to be implemented, the oversight of settlement funds and whether affected residents can receive direct financial assistance.