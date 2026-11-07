The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) helped unload 7,000 food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Basco, Batanes for distribution to affected residents.

The food packs were transported aboard the PCG vessel BRP Corregidor (AE-891). Coast Guard personnel assisted with the vessel’s arrival and unloading alongside members of the Philippine Navy, Philippine Marine Corps, Bureau of Fire Protection, DSWD and other government agencies.